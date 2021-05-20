220,585 Shares in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Acquired by DT Investment Partners LLC

DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 220,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,085,000. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of DT Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,361.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 7,502 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 609.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 69,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 59,315 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 142,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,014,000 after purchasing an additional 37,850 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.67 on Thursday, hitting $76.92. 72,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,128,131. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $49.86 and a 52-week high of $78.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.08.

Further Reading: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.