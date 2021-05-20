235,405 Shares in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Bought by Cadinha & Co. LLC

Cadinha & Co. LLC purchased a new position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 235,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $17,545,000. The Blackstone Group accounts for about 2.5% of Cadinha & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 59.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

In other The Blackstone Group news, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 140,351 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total transaction of $12,665,274.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 921,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,115,822.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $87,713,384.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,941,402 shares of company stock valued at $138,150,607. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of The Blackstone Group stock traded up $1.90 during trading on Thursday, reaching $89.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,012,650. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $61.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.83 and a beta of 1.33. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.26 and a 1-year high of $91.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.70.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 141.99%.

A number of research firms recently commented on BX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays upped their price target on The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.09.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

See Also: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.