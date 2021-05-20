279,442 Shares in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Bought by Alta Capital Management LLC

Alta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 279,442 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,690,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GDDY. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in GoDaddy during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in GoDaddy by 238.2% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in GoDaddy by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in GoDaddy by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in GoDaddy by 1,939.5% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.38, for a total value of $242,512.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,945,442.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nima Kelly sold 2,865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total value of $214,817.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,521,668.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,326 shares of company stock valued at $2,807,577 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GDDY opened at $80.57 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.56 and a 200 day moving average of $81.21. GoDaddy Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.50 and a twelve month high of $93.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.99, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.25). GoDaddy had a negative net margin of 15.67% and a positive return on equity of 94.14%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on GDDY shares. Barclays boosted their price target on GoDaddy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on GoDaddy from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on GoDaddy from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on GoDaddy from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.21.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

Featured Article: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY).

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.