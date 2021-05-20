2,909 Shares in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Acquired by Abundance Wealth Counselors

Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,909 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $760,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 91,779 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after acquiring an additional 10,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 176.5% during the fourth quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 83,464 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after acquiring an additional 53,275 shares during the period. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total transaction of $1,351,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,351,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 3,700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $119,325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,742,546 shares of company stock worth $121,410,741 in the last quarter. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KKR opened at $54.80 on Thursday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $26.25 and a one year high of $59.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.13. The stock has a market cap of $31.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $493.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.73%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.50 to $62.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.95.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

