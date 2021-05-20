$3.47 Billion in Sales Expected for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) will post sales of $3.47 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Tractor Supply’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.54 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.43 billion. Tractor Supply reported sales of $3.18 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will report full year sales of $11.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.27 billion to $11.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $12.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.03 billion to $13.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tractor Supply.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.40.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 3,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total transaction of $681,124.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,590 shares in the company, valued at $1,821,524.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 8,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,767,465.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,391 shares in the company, valued at $3,278,691.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,314 shares of company stock valued at $3,538,610. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSCO traded up $3.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $183.90. The stock had a trading volume of 978,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,118. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.87. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $107.60 and a 12-month high of $200.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

