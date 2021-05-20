$3.47 Billion in Sales Expected for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) This Quarter

Posted by on May 20th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect that Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) will post sales of $3.47 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Tractor Supply’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.54 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.43 billion. Tractor Supply reported sales of $3.18 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will report full year sales of $11.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.27 billion to $11.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $12.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.03 billion to $13.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tractor Supply.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.40.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 3,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total transaction of $681,124.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,590 shares in the company, valued at $1,821,524.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 8,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,767,465.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,391 shares in the company, valued at $3,278,691.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,314 shares of company stock valued at $3,538,610. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSCO traded up $3.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $183.90. The stock had a trading volume of 978,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,118. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.87. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $107.60 and a 12-month high of $200.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tractor Supply (TSCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.