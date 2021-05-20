$30.49 Billion in Sales Expected for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) will report $30.49 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $30.18 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $31.02 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. posted sales of $32.98 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 13th.

On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will report full year sales of $120.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $117.24 billion to $121.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $119.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $118.18 billion to $122.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for JPMorgan Chase & Co..

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Atlantic Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.44.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 19,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,895,469.20. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,560,018.50. Insiders sold 61,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,224,636 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.8% in the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. 69.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded down $0.88 on Monday, hitting $160.23. 108,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,769,854. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $155.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $88.72 and a one year high of $165.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

