$371.60 Million in Sales Expected for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) This Quarter

Posted by on May 20th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) to announce $371.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Extra Space Storage’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $379.00 million and the lowest is $367.79 million. Extra Space Storage reported sales of $327.25 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will report full-year sales of $1.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.47 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Extra Space Storage.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 34.54%. The company had revenue of $358.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.78 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Extra Space Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist boosted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $125.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.69.

In other news, SVP Grace Kunde sold 331 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.84, for a total transaction of $47,942.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,701.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Spencer Kirk sold 85,000 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $12,410,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,895 shares in the company, valued at $14,146,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 145,941 shares of company stock worth $20,517,645. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 440.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EXR traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $145.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,806. Extra Space Storage has a 12 month low of $85.88 and a 12 month high of $149.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.87. The company has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

