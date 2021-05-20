37,281 Shares in BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Purchased by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 37,281 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in BancorpSouth Bank by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 264,651 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,262,000 after acquiring an additional 38,147 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in BancorpSouth Bank by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 909,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,962,000 after acquiring an additional 34,210 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in BancorpSouth Bank by 4.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 166,870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,070,000 after acquiring an additional 7,703 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in BancorpSouth Bank by 1.7% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,744 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in BancorpSouth Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BXS. Raymond James upgraded shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BancorpSouth Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.86.

Shares of BXS opened at $30.99 on Thursday. BancorpSouth Bank has a one year low of $18.10 and a one year high of $35.59. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.53.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. BancorpSouth Bank had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $260.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that BancorpSouth Bank will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. BancorpSouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.28%.

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It accepts various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

