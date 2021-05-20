$392.08 Million in Sales Expected for Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) will post $392.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Quaker Chemical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $431.00 million and the lowest is $365.23 million. Quaker Chemical posted sales of $286.04 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 37.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quaker Chemical will report full year sales of $1.63 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.80 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Quaker Chemical.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.65. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $429.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.67 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Quaker Chemical from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Barry sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.42, for a total transaction of $3,546,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,219 shares in the company, valued at $24,166,615.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Slinkman sold 1,565 shares of Quaker Chemical stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total transaction of $410,170.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,485,264.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,055 shares of company stock valued at $4,608,104. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Quaker Chemical by 178.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 159 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 2,160.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 226 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. 83.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KWR traded down $0.94 during trading on Monday, reaching $230.68. The stock had a trading volume of 317 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,441. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 643.41 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $240.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $253.64. Quaker Chemical has a 52 week low of $162.28 and a 52 week high of $301.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.10%.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, metal finishing fluids, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

