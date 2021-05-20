$437.56 Million in Sales Expected for WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) This Quarter

Analysts expect WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) to announce $437.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for WEX’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $449.14 million and the lowest is $429.20 million. WEX posted sales of $347.08 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WEX will report full-year sales of $1.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.85 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $2.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for WEX.

Get WEX alerts:

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.44. WEX had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 7.47%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WEX. Cowen upgraded WEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $268.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on WEX from $172.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on WEX from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on WEX from $165.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. WEX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.07.

Shares of WEX stock traded up $1.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $189.65. 371,988 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,456. The stock has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.31, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. WEX has a twelve month low of $122.64 and a twelve month high of $234.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $211.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.66.

In other news, CFO Roberto Simon sold 17,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total transaction of $3,762,496.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,747 shares in the company, valued at $3,947,368.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Robert Phillips sold 76,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total value of $16,051,883.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,988 shares in the company, valued at $14,874,115.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 272,558 shares of company stock worth $58,833,800. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,993,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $835,567,000 after purchasing an additional 154,575 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 4.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,314,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $693,471,000 after purchasing an additional 138,639 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 0.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,813,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $379,359,000 after purchasing an additional 12,927 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,089,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,646,000 after purchasing an additional 259,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 984,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,072,000 after purchasing an additional 28,247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WEX (WEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.