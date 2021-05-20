4,400 Shares in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Bought by qPULA Trading Management LP

qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVS. Intersect Capital LLC grew its position in Novartis by 4.1% during the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Novartis by 16.7% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. grew its position in Novartis by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in Novartis by 5.1% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JBJ Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Novartis by 4.4% during the first quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. 9.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novartis stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $87.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,968,019. The company has a market capitalization of $201.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.92. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $77.04 and a 12 month high of $98.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.63 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on NVS shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.50.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

