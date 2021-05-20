$451.80 Million in Sales Expected for John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) will announce $451.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for John Bean Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $450.20 million and the highest is $454.50 million. John Bean Technologies reported sales of $411.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that John Bean Technologies will report full year sales of $1.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover John Bean Technologies.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $417.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. John Bean Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on JBT. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $95.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on John Bean Technologies from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded John Bean Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on John Bean Technologies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.20.

Shares of NYSE:JBT opened at $133.91 on Thursday. John Bean Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $73.46 and a fifty-two week high of $151.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.61 and a beta of 1.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.06%.

In other John Bean Technologies news, Director Polly B. Kawalek sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.56, for a total transaction of $262,008.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,871,879.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jason T. Clayton sold 1,689 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total transaction of $228,268.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,007 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,496.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,369 shares of company stock worth $1,507,545. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JBT. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in John Bean Technologies by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in John Bean Technologies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in John Bean Technologies by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in John Bean Technologies by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

