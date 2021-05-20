$486.34 Million in Sales Expected for Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) will announce $486.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Papa John’s International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $477.00 million to $495.00 million. Papa John’s International posted sales of $460.62 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Papa John’s International will report full year sales of $1.97 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $1.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Papa John’s International.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.34. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $511.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp cut their target price on Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.27.

Shares of PZZA stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $93.99. 1,644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,848. Papa John’s International has a fifty-two week low of $71.35 and a fifty-two week high of $110.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.29, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PZZA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,752,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,601,000 after purchasing an additional 86,198 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,678,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,146,000 after acquiring an additional 29,955 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 40.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,492,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,323,000 after purchasing an additional 431,113 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 955,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,063,000 after purchasing an additional 64,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 51.3% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 801,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,031,000 after acquiring an additional 271,547 shares during the last quarter.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

