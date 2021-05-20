4D pharma (NASDAQ:LBPS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of 4D pharma (NASDAQ:LBPS) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of 4D pharma in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Get 4D pharma alerts:

Shares of LBPS opened at $10.65 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.09. 4D pharma has a 12 month low of $10.15 and a 12 month high of $15.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 4D pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of 4D pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of 4D pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Ursa Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 4D pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $1,752,000.

4D pharma Company Profile

4D pharma plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and production of live biotherapeutic products. The company develops therapeutic candidates, such as MRx0518; MRx-4DP000 for the treatment of asthma and COVID-19; MRx0029 the treatment of central nervous system disorders; Blautix for irritable bowel syndrome; and Thetanix for pediatric crohn's disease.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for 4D pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4D pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.