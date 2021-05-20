$5.58 Billion in Sales Expected for International Paper (NYSE:IP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect International Paper (NYSE:IP) to report sales of $5.58 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for International Paper’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.54 billion to $5.63 billion. International Paper reported sales of $4.87 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that International Paper will report full-year sales of $22.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.84 billion to $22.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $23.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.30 billion to $23.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for International Paper.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. International Paper had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. International Paper currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

In other news, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $409,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in International Paper in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Paper in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Paper in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in International Paper in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IP traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $62.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,492,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,007,128. International Paper has a 1 year low of $32.17 and a 1 year high of $64.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.10 and a 200-day moving average of $52.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.63 billion, a PE ratio of 50.30 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.28%.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

