55,229 Shares in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Purchased by qPULA Trading Management LP

qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 55,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,000. KeyCorp makes up 2.3% of qPULA Trading Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KEY. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in KeyCorp by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $175,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 137,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 4,527 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 234,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after acquiring an additional 13,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 35,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $751,552.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 223,446 shares in the company, valued at $4,768,337.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark W. Midkiff sold 23,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total transaction of $520,289.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,754.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 160,897 shares of company stock valued at $3,451,012 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KeyCorp stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $22.81. 83,674 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,876,842. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $10.41 and a 52 week high of $23.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.58.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. KeyCorp had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

KeyCorp declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.50 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. KeyCorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.04.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

