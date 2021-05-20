$560.83 Million in Sales Expected for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) to announce sales of $560.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $563.36 million and the lowest is $558.30 million. Magellan Midstream Partners reported sales of $460.41 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will report full year sales of $2.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.90 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $3.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Magellan Midstream Partners.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.22. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 37.91%. The firm had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Truist cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Magellan Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.72.

In related news, SVP Lisa J. Korner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total value of $476,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 82,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,950,221.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMP. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.5% during the first quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 71,695 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,109,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.4% during the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 5,870 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4,532.2% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,172,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $354,374,000 after buying an additional 7,996,388 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg grew its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.3% during the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 30,778 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth about $236,000. 61.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MMP traded up $0.50 on Monday, hitting $48.81. 7,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,555,427. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $32.61 and a 52-week high of $50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $1.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.42%. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 86.34%.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.