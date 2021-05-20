68,340 Shares in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 68,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,209,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FERG. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $450,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, S&CO Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ferguson in the 1st quarter worth $1,137,000.

FERG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Ferguson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

Shares of Ferguson stock opened at $133.88 on Thursday. Ferguson plc has a 52-week low of $116.70 and a 52-week high of $134.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.729 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

