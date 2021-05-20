688 Shares in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV) Purchased by Laurel Wealth Planning LLC

Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,200,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 24.5% in the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 125.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF in the third quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF in the first quarter worth about $56,000.

Get iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IDRV traded up $0.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.88. The stock had a trading volume of 516 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,639. iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $48.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.38.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.