$7.02 Million in Sales Expected for Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) will report $7.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Y-mAbs Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.78 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.71 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will report full year sales of $95.86 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $23.90 million to $188.32 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $91.16 million, with estimates ranging from $65.40 million to $110.37 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Y-mAbs Therapeutics.

Get Y-mAbs Therapeutics alerts:

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14.

YMAB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush cut their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 29th. Bank of America raised Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Y-mAbs Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.38.

In related news, insider Thomas Gad sold 7,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $195,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $639,520 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YMAB. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,178,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 199,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,882,000 after acquiring an additional 49,619 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,418,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,744,000 after acquiring an additional 72,823 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 10,461 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,047,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,858,000 after acquiring an additional 321,788 shares during the period. 53.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YMAB traded up $2.49 on Thursday, hitting $36.04. The company had a trading volume of 189,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,551. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.93. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $24.77 and a 12-month high of $55.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 1.36.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Y-mAbs Therapeutics (YMAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.