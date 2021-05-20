70,000 Shares in Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA) Purchased by Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA

Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,000. Aphria makes up 1.9% of Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Aphria by 25.7% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management grew its position in Aphria by 10.9% during the first quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 11,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Aphria by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Aphria by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Aphria during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Aphria alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC dropped their price target on Aphria from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on Aphria from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Standpoint Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Aphria in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Aphria from $15.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Pi Financial downgraded Aphria from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aphria currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.03.

Shares of APHA stock opened at $15.38 on Thursday. Aphria Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $32.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of -26.07 and a beta of 2.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.16.

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 11th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($1.10). The business had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.01 million. Aphria had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 36.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aphria Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aphria

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

Featured Story: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Aphria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aphria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.