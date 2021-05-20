$83.73 Million in Sales Expected for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) to report $83.73 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $73.76 million and the highest is $91.70 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical posted sales of $61.71 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 35.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will report full-year sales of $348.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $330.39 million to $372.02 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $402.86 million, with estimates ranging from $324.30 million to $448.23 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.78). The firm had revenue of $99.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.21 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 50.69% and a negative net margin of 119.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.05) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RARE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $160.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $160.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.41.

In other news, EVP Dennis Karl Huang sold 363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.68, for a total transaction of $41,265.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William Aliski sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.01, for a total transaction of $1,117,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 73,204 shares in the company, valued at $10,908,128.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,903 shares of company stock valued at $11,201,028 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 2.9% during the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 24.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000.

Shares of RARE stock traded up $3.22 on Friday, reaching $111.84. 316,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,742. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.06. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.74 and a beta of 2.19. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $65.31 and a twelve month high of $179.65.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

