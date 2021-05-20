$853.80 Million in Sales Expected for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) to post sales of $853.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $794.42 million to $885.54 million. Charles River Laboratories International reported sales of $682.58 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will report full year sales of $3.47 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.31 billion to $3.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.60 billion to $3.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Charles River Laboratories International.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $824.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.52 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $361.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Truist boosted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $256.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $259.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $338.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $334.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charles River Laboratories International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $300.15.

In other news, CEO James C. Foster sold 37,731 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.27, for a total transaction of $10,612,598.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,151 shares in the company, valued at $62,203,141.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 410 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.99, for a total value of $119,305.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,221,576.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,909 shares of company stock worth $28,602,310 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,591,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,620,503,000 after buying an additional 221,598 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,378,439 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $399,513,000 after buying an additional 6,689 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 15.5% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,261,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $365,568,000 after buying an additional 169,486 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 657.7% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 992,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $287,564,000 after buying an additional 861,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.9% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 881,648 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $255,529,000 after purchasing an additional 24,669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International stock traded up $9.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $328.06. 7,273 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,885. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $320.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a PE ratio of 53.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. Charles River Laboratories International has a one year low of $165.10 and a one year high of $349.13.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Charles River Laboratories International (CRL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.