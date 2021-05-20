908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $38 million-$40 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $39.34 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of 908 Devices from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 908 Devices from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. 908 Devices currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.00.

Get 908 Devices alerts:

NASDAQ:MASS opened at $36.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.53. 908 Devices has a 52 week low of $33.71 and a 52 week high of $79.60.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($1.32). The firm had revenue of $5.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 908 Devices will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About 908 Devices

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for 908 Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 908 Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.