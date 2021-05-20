92,925 Shares in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Purchased by Ceera Investments LLC

Ceera Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 92,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,813,000. Vontier accounts for approximately 2.3% of Ceera Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VNT. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at $1,819,000. Sky Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Vontier during the 4th quarter worth about $268,000. Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new position in Vontier during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,279,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Three Peaks Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vontier stock opened at $33.99 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.30. Vontier Co. has a 12 month low of $26.36 and a 12 month high of $39.00.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $707.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.40 million. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Argus raised Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.63.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

