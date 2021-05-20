Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stake Boosted by Financial Management Network Inc.

Financial Management Network Inc. increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,518 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,411 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 6,796 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ocean Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on ABT. BTIG Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.06.

ABT traded up $1.13 on Thursday, hitting $117.51. The company had a trading volume of 34,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,149,892. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $120.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.03. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $86.16 and a 1-year high of $128.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $208.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

In other news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $11,339,662.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,783 shares in the company, valued at $7,167,981.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total value of $48,736.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,367,790.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,797 shares of company stock valued at $12,339,005. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

