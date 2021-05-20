AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) PT Lowered to $51.00

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 57.65% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ABCL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AbCellera Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. AbCellera Biologics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.60.

ABCL stock opened at $32.35 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.53. AbCellera Biologics has a 52 week low of $23.20 and a 52 week high of $71.91.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. Research analysts predict that AbCellera Biologics will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABCL. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Lumina Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 38,262.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000.

About AbCellera Biologics

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

