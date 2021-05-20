Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

ABEO opened at $1.54 on Thursday. Abeona Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $3.79. The company has a market cap of $152.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.81.

Get Abeona Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, CAO Edward Carr sold 20,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.85, for a total transaction of $37,823.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 226,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,638.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sco Capital Partners Llc sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.23, for a total transaction of $178,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 180,854 shares of company stock valued at $364,138. Insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.40.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Abeona Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abeona Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.