Abundance Wealth Counselors Boosts Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 10.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,730 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Accenture were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,169,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,059,818,000 after buying an additional 496,867 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,524,289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,749,050,000 after purchasing an additional 110,617 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,733,751 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,020,133,000 after purchasing an additional 114,585 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $1,577,735,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,240,801 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,368,949,000 after buying an additional 791,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $280.97 on Thursday. Accenture plc has a one year low of $191.13 and a one year high of $294.50. The company has a market cap of $178.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.60, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $286.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $261.73.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The firm had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ACN. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, May 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.05.

In related news, CEO Gianfranco Casati sold 3,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total transaction of $1,052,262.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,136,925.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.76, for a total transaction of $153,825.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,277,663.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,629 shares of company stock worth $8,721,835 in the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

