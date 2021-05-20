Abundance Wealth Counselors Grows Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Abundance Wealth Counselors increased its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in CF Industries were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CF. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in CF Industries by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,346,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $865,042,000 after buying an additional 981,058 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CF Industries by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,149,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $779,986,000 after purchasing an additional 517,704 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in CF Industries by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,933,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $190,959,000 after purchasing an additional 347,718 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in CF Industries by 523.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,991,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511,928 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,108,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,907,000 after purchasing an additional 158,685 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 32,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total transaction of $1,724,717.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 98,296 shares in the company, valued at $5,224,432.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Hopkins sold 6,100 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $309,514.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,614.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,125 shares of company stock worth $6,966,459 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CF opened at $52.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.11, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.97. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.30 and a 52-week high of $57.19.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.13. CF Industries had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.18%.

CF has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised CF Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CF Industries from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.83.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

