Abundance Wealth Counselors Invests $241,000 in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,657,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,532,000 after purchasing an additional 319,803 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Novartis by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,808,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,253,000 after buying an additional 263,445 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its stake in Novartis by 206.3% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 252,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,875,000 after buying an additional 170,286 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 367,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000,000 after acquiring an additional 169,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth about $13,174,000. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVS opened at $87.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $77.04 and a fifty-two week high of $98.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.92. The company has a market capitalization of $200.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.63 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on NVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.50.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

