Abundance Wealth Counselors Raises Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,289 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for about 0.3% of Abundance Wealth Counselors’ portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 260.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,514 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $2,119,025.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,119,025.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $18,475,972.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,981,046.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 202,251 shares of company stock valued at $21,981,948. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $115.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $204.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.11 and a 12-month high of $117.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.08 and a 200 day moving average of $106.38.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.31.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

