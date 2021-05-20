Abundance Wealth Counselors Raises Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Abundance Wealth Counselors increased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,929 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Adobe were worth $917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 610 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Stockton grew its holdings in Adobe by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 7,461 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 713 shares of the software company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 855 shares of the software company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 884 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADBE. Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $597.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Adobe from $610.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Adobe in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $550.08.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $480.47 on Thursday. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $361.44 and a twelve month high of $536.88. The firm has a market cap of $229.66 billion, a PE ratio of 44.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $498.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $479.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total transaction of $2,096,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,826,904. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total transaction of $1,293,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at $9,766,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,528 shares of company stock worth $7,421,128 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

