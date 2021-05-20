Abyss Token (ABYSS) Price Down 14.5% Over Last 7 Days

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 20th. Over the last seven days, Abyss Token has traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Abyss Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0151 or 0.00000144 BTC on major exchanges. Abyss Token has a market cap of $3.45 million and $144,653.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.18 or 0.00076183 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004724 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002523 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00018788 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $464.90 or 0.01173371 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00057200 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,859.17 or 0.09740280 BTC.

Abyss Token Profile

ABYSS is a coin. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,614,892 coins. The official website for Abyss Token is www.theabyss.com. Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here. Abyss Token’s official message board is medium.com/theabyss. The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Buying and Selling Abyss Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abyss Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Abyss Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

