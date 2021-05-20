Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $3.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.14% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Acer Therapeutics Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It develops therapies for the treatment of ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical need. The company’s product pipeline consists of Edsivo (TM) and ACER-001 which are in clinical stage. Acer Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Opexa Therapeutics, Inc., is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Acer Therapeutics stock opened at $2.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.69. Acer Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $5.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.02.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.33. Sell-side analysts forecast that Acer Therapeutics will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACER. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Acer Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Acer Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $233,000. 15.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acer Therapeutics Company Profile

Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. Its pipeline includes four clinical-stage candidates: EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; ACER-001, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders and maple syrup urine disease; ACER-801 (osanetant) for the treatment of induced Vasomotor Symptoms; and ACER-2820 (emetine), a host-directed therapy against a variety of infectious diseases, including COVID-19.

