Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) CEO Walter C. Johnsen Sells 244 Shares

Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) CEO Walter C. Johnsen sold 244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $10,736.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 305,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,424,664. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Walter C. Johnsen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 28th, Walter C. Johnsen sold 2,108 shares of Acme United stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.48, for a total value of $95,871.84.

Shares of ACU stock opened at $43.94 on Thursday. Acme United Co. has a 12 month low of $19.55 and a 12 month high of $48.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 3.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.09 million, a P/E ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 1.06.

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $43.53 million during the quarter. Acme United had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 4.48%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Management Corp VA grew its stake in shares of Acme United by 4.4% in the first quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 416,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,436,000 after acquiring an additional 17,625 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Acme United during the fourth quarter worth $314,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Acme United during the first quarter worth $340,000. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in Acme United by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 11,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Acme United by 25.8% during the first quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.55% of the company’s stock.

About Acme United

Acme United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, supplies cutting, measuring, first aid, sharpening, and safety products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting good, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. It offers scissors, shears, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

