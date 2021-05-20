Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) CEO Walter C. Johnsen Sells 9,399 Shares

Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) CEO Walter C. Johnsen sold 9,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total transaction of $414,495.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 305,047 shares in the company, valued at $13,452,572.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Walter C. Johnsen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 28th, Walter C. Johnsen sold 2,108 shares of Acme United stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.48, for a total transaction of $95,871.84.

Shares of ACU traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.18. The stock had a trading volume of 43,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,552. Acme United Co. has a 1-year low of $19.55 and a 1-year high of $48.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.44 million, a P/E ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 3.61.

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.05). Acme United had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $43.53 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Management Corp VA raised its stake in Acme United by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 416,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,436,000 after acquiring an additional 17,625 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Acme United by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 169,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,670,000 after acquiring an additional 4,846 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Acme United by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 145,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,733,000 after acquiring an additional 22,600 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Acme United by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 130,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,129,000 after acquiring an additional 40,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Acme United by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 6,342 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.55% of the company’s stock.

Acme United Company Profile

Acme United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, supplies cutting, measuring, first aid, sharpening, and safety products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting good, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. It offers scissors, shears, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

