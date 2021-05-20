Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adecoagro S.A. operates as an agricultural company in South America, with operations in Argentina, Brazil and Uruguay. The Company is engaged in farming crops and other agricultural products, cattle and dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production and land transformation. Adecoagro S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AGRO. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Adecoagro from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Adecoagro from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of AGRO stock opened at $10.60 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.13 and a beta of 1.21. Adecoagro has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $10.88.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $233.38 million for the quarter. Adecoagro had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a positive return on equity of 10.33%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adecoagro will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AGRO. FMR LLC increased its stake in Adecoagro by 2,005.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 96,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 92,273 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Adecoagro by 52.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 40,911 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Adecoagro by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 113,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 22,436 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Adecoagro during the fourth quarter worth about $524,000. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Adecoagro during the fourth quarter worth about $1,908,000. Institutional investors own 53.55% of the company’s stock.

About Adecoagro

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. It engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as in sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities. The company is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains and oilseeds, as well as wheat, corn, soybeans, peanut, cotton, sunflowers, and other; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

