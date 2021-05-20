adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €295.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €295.00 ($347.06) target price on adidas (FRA:ADS) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ADS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €280.00 ($329.41) target price on adidas and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €340.00 ($400.00) target price on adidas and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €317.00 ($372.94) target price on adidas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Baader Bank set a €305.00 ($358.82) target price on adidas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a €361.00 ($424.71) target price on adidas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. adidas presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €301.44 ($354.63).

Shares of ADS stock opened at €294.55 ($346.53) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €273.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €280.49. adidas has a fifty-two week low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a fifty-two week high of €201.01 ($236.48).

About adidas

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

