Adshares (ADS) Trading Down 10.2% Over Last Week

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded up 39.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. One Adshares coin can currently be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00001036 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Adshares has traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar. Adshares has a total market cap of $6.67 million and approximately $223,401.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Adshares alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00027662 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00010318 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000892 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded 31.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000027 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00009394 BTC.

Adshares Coin Profile

Adshares (ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 15,585,350 coins. Adshares’ official website is adshares.net. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Adshares Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Adshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Adshares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.