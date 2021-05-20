Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Bought by Harvest Volatility Management LLC

Harvest Volatility Management LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 62.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,309 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 10,157 shares during the period. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 46,092 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,047,809 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $239,253,000 after purchasing an additional 230,145 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 17,852 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 5,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,793 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 4,161 shares in the last quarter. 67.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMD stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $76.59. 556,433 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,724,523. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.42 and a 12 month high of $99.23. The company has a market cap of $93.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.01, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $9,375,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,549,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,208,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.97, for a total transaction of $163,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,891 shares in the company, valued at $5,728,965.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 406,782 shares of company stock worth $32,480,713 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMD shares. Summit Insights lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.63.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

