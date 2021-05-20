Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.06.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Advantage Oil & Gas from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. CIBC raised Advantage Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $3.25 to $3.75 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. TD Securities lifted their target price on Advantage Oil & Gas from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Advantage Oil & Gas from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on Advantage Oil & Gas from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Get Advantage Oil & Gas alerts:

Shares of AAVVF stock opened at $2.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $550.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.83. Advantage Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $3.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.94.

Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $53.66 million for the quarter. Advantage Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 133.25%.

About Advantage Oil & Gas

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

Further Reading: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.