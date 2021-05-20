AECOM (NYSE:ACM) PT Raised to $67.00 at Credit Suisse Group

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $59.00 to $67.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.67% from the stock’s previous close.

ACM has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Argus increased their target price on shares of AECOM from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of AECOM from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.50.

NYSE ACM opened at $64.01 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. AECOM has a 12-month low of $34.59 and a 12-month high of $70.04. The firm has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.25, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. AECOM had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a positive return on equity of 9.37%. AECOM’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AECOM will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AECOM by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,436,649 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $797,313,000 after purchasing an additional 123,731 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP increased its stake in shares of AECOM by 0.5% during the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 7,811,272 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $500,781,000 after purchasing an additional 39,280 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of AECOM by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,194,472 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,695,000 after purchasing an additional 16,276 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of AECOM by 2.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,314,476 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,271,000 after purchasing an additional 26,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of AECOM by 299.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,010,456 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,300,000 after acquiring an additional 757,719 shares in the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

