aelf (ELF) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $65.94 Million

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded up 26% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 20th. In the last week, aelf has traded 20.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One aelf coin can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000728 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. aelf has a total market cap of $164.16 million and approximately $65.94 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.54 or 0.00076176 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004881 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.45 or 0.00104944 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002415 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 30% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00018689 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $484.14 or 0.01169350 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002418 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,079.97 or 0.09854314 BTC.

aelf Coin Profile

aelf is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 coins. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. aelf’s official website is aelf.io. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation. By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains. ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token. “

aelf Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

