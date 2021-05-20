Aeron (ARNX) Price Tops $0.0526 on Major Exchanges

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARNX) traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 20th. In the last week, Aeron has traded 54% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Aeron coin can now be bought for about $0.0526 or 0.00000131 BTC on popular exchanges. Aeron has a market capitalization of $1.05 million and approximately $132,481.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Aeron alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.35 or 0.00075346 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004617 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002482 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00017688 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $476.44 or 0.01182601 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.63 or 0.00058646 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,942.57 or 0.09786113 BTC.

About Aeron

Aeron (ARNX) is a coin. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Aeron is medium.com/@aeronaero. Aeron’s official website is aeron.aero.

According to CryptoCompare, “The solution that Aeron proposes, relies on blockchain technology to track aircraft maintenance and pilot logs. Aeron is constructing a database and an online system that is decentralized and hosts global data on aircraft, flight schools and pilots. This electronic logging system would enable pilots to have logs that can be verified online, making aviation safer for everyone involved. Aeron is performing its token upgrade. “

Aeron Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeron should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeron using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aeron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeron and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.