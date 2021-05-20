AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Equities research analysts at Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.21% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AFCG. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on AFC Gamma in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.70 target price on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on AFC Gamma in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on AFC Gamma in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFCG opened at $22.62 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.27. AFC Gamma has a 1-year low of $19.75 and a 1-year high of $24.95.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.14.

In other news, insider Jonathan Gilbert Kalikow acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $95,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders purchased 7,200 shares of company stock valued at $136,800.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AFCG. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in AFC Gamma during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,191,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in AFC Gamma during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in AFC Gamma during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,313,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AFC Gamma during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,424,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in AFC Gamma during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,314,000.

About AFC Gamma

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

