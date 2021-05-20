Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Affirm Holdings is an emerging growth company. They are building the next generation platform for digital and mobile-first commerce. They believe they can reinvent the payment experience. Their platform is comprised of three core elements: a point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on AFRM. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Affirm from $148.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Affirm from $120.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Affirm from $155.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Affirm in a report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist decreased their price objective on Affirm from $160.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Affirm presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $50.45 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.76. Affirm has a 52-week low of $46.50 and a 52-week high of $146.90.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.77). The business had revenue of $230.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.94 million. Affirm’s revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, VP Siphelele Jiyane sold 12,137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total value of $985,281.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,304.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Linford sold 43,380 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total transaction of $3,938,036.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,354,716.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,850 shares of company stock worth $7,233,688.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Affirm in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Affirm during the 1st quarter valued at about $320,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Affirm in the first quarter valued at about $123,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Affirm in the first quarter worth about $354,000. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm during the first quarter worth about $2,011,000.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

