Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $215 million-$225 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $210.43 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AFRM. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Affirm from $160.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Affirm from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Affirm from $155.00 to $87.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Affirm in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Affirm in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a neutral rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Affirm has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $83.10.

Shares of AFRM stock traded up $4.44 on Thursday, reaching $54.89. 4,781,219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,045,729. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.76. Affirm has a 1-year low of $46.50 and a 1-year high of $146.90.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $230.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.94 million. Affirm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CFO Michael Linford sold 43,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total value of $3,938,036.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,354,716.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Siphelele Jiyane sold 12,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total value of $985,281.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,304.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,850 shares of company stock valued at $7,233,688.

Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

