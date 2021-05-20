AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) VP Gary L. Collar Sells 20,000 Shares

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) VP Gary L. Collar sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.51, for a total value of $2,950,200.00.

AGCO stock opened at $135.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 50.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. AGCO Co. has a twelve month low of $49.11 and a twelve month high of $158.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $148.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.89. AGCO had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. AGCO’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from AGCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.02%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGCO. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in AGCO by 171.7% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463 shares during the period. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in AGCO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,022,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 60,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,730,000 after acquiring an additional 11,141 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 380.1% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 25,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,593,000 after acquiring an additional 19,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 263,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,888,000 after acquiring an additional 88,063 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on AGCO from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on AGCO from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on AGCO from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AGCO from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. AGCO currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.27.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

