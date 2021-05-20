Agenus Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 45,240 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,280% compared to the average daily volume of 3,278 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGEN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Agenus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,164,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agenus by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,517,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,358 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Agenus by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 13,777,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,474,000 after purchasing an additional 912,567 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agenus by 2,060.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 807,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 769,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Agenus by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 7,750,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,080,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. 53.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Agenus alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AGEN opened at $4.18 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.95 and a 200-day moving average of $3.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $929.80 million, a PE ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.86. Agenus has a 12 month low of $2.43 and a 12 month high of $5.95.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Agenus will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agenus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Agenus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agenus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.